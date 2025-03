Delhi Police Accelerates Crackdown on Organized Crime and Foreign-Based Gangsters

The Delhi Police leadership convened on Monday to strategize against organized crime and foreign-based gangsters operating in the capital, sources revealed.

The meeting, led by Special CPs and attended by top officials from all districts, reviewed past efforts and set new targets. Authorities focused on tackling foreign-based gangsters recruiting minors via jailed associates and emphasized strict monitoring, including social media surveillance.

Ahead of a scheduled review on March 31, Delhi Police aims to boost night and foot patrolling while dismantling drug networks. High-level talks with Home Minister Amit Shah have already initiated stringent actions against emerging gangsters and narcotics supply chains infiltrating Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)