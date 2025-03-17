Left Menu

Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan: A Tragic Toll of Conflict

In a Sudanese region recently reclaimed by the army, Red Crescent volunteers have recovered bodies from a well, evidencing alleged atrocities during the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' control. As Sudan's civil conflict continues, the grim findings highlight the toll of the ongoing battle for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:57 IST
Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan: A Tragic Toll of Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing discovery within a Sudanese district recently reclaimed by government forces, Red Crescent volunteers, clad in protective gear, unearthed bodies from a well. The area had been under paramilitary control for nearly two years, and most of the recovered bodies bore signs of execution-style killings.

As the army intensifies its efforts against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), more evidence of atrocious acts emerges, including victims bound or discarded in basements. Hisham Zain al-Abdin from Khartoum's forensic department described the distressing scenes, with locals previously warned against approaching the deceased.

The RSF, which disputes accounts of overarching brutality, did not comment on the findings. Marking the aftermath of Sudan's escalating civil discord, the army disputes RSF claims of similar abuses on its part. Residents, including eyewitness Hussein al-Faki, recount intimidation tactics employed during the paramilitary's reign, preventing burials and invoking fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025