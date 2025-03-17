Grim Discoveries in Recaptured Sudan: A Tragic Toll of Conflict

In a harrowing discovery within a Sudanese district recently reclaimed by government forces, Red Crescent volunteers, clad in protective gear, unearthed bodies from a well. The area had been under paramilitary control for nearly two years, and most of the recovered bodies bore signs of execution-style killings.

As the army intensifies its efforts against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), more evidence of atrocious acts emerges, including victims bound or discarded in basements. Hisham Zain al-Abdin from Khartoum's forensic department described the distressing scenes, with locals previously warned against approaching the deceased.

The RSF, which disputes accounts of overarching brutality, did not comment on the findings. Marking the aftermath of Sudan's escalating civil discord, the army disputes RSF claims of similar abuses on its part. Residents, including eyewitness Hussein al-Faki, recount intimidation tactics employed during the paramilitary's reign, preventing burials and invoking fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)