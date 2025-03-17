Left Menu

Mysterious Death: Police Constable's Decomposed Body Found in Quarters

The decomposed body of 29-year-old police constable Mubarak Mujavar was discovered in his room at the Adugodi Police Quarters. Suspected suicide, the body was found hanging and decomposing for nearly a month. No foul play is suspected, and an Unnatural Death Report has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:48 IST
Mysterious Death: Police Constable's Decomposed Body Found in Quarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking discovery of a decomposed body at the Adugodi Police Quarters has left authorities and the public in disbelief. The body, identified as 29-year-old police constable Mubarak Mujavar, suggests a tragic end.

Mujavar, who hailed from Belagavi and served with the Bengaluru police's City Armed Reserve unit, had his life tragically cut short, as investigators lean towards suicide. His body, found hanging, is believed to have been decomposing for nearly a month.

With his wife away in Athani for delivery, the incident comes as a devastating blow to the family. Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report, while autopsy results are awaited, although no foul play is suspected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025