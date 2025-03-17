Mysterious Death: Police Constable's Decomposed Body Found in Quarters

The shocking discovery of a decomposed body at the Adugodi Police Quarters has left authorities and the public in disbelief. The body, identified as 29-year-old police constable Mubarak Mujavar, suggests a tragic end.

Mujavar, who hailed from Belagavi and served with the Bengaluru police's City Armed Reserve unit, had his life tragically cut short, as investigators lean towards suicide. His body, found hanging, is believed to have been decomposing for nearly a month.

With his wife away in Athani for delivery, the incident comes as a devastating blow to the family. Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report, while autopsy results are awaited, although no foul play is suspected.

