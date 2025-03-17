Assam Police Busts Major Motorcycle Theft Gang Crossing Borders

An inter-state motorcycle lifting gang has been dismantled in Assam, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, police reported on Monday. The operation resulted in the recovery of 14 stolen motorcycles.

Following a complaint lodged on March 11 regarding the theft of a motorbike, Dispur police registered a case that set the investigation in motion. With the collaboration of police teams, seven suspects were apprehended, unveiling a larger theft network.

Among those arrested, six individuals hailed from different parts of Manipur while one was from Assam's Kamrup district. The gang utilized a passenger bus traveling between Guwahati and Imphal to transport the stolen motorcycles. Authorities suspect the bikes were smuggled further to Myanmar. Investigations are ongoing to disclose any additional suspects linked to this network.

