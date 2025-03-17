Left Menu

Assam Police Busts Major Motorcycle Theft Gang Crossing Borders

An inter-state motorcycle theft ring involving seven arrests and 14 recovered bikes has been dismantled in Assam. The gang, mainly from Manipur, reportedly transported stolen motorcycles to Manipur and possibly further to Myanmar. Investigations continue to identify more accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:56 IST
Assam Police Busts Major Motorcycle Theft Gang Crossing Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-state motorcycle lifting gang has been dismantled in Assam, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, police reported on Monday. The operation resulted in the recovery of 14 stolen motorcycles.

Following a complaint lodged on March 11 regarding the theft of a motorbike, Dispur police registered a case that set the investigation in motion. With the collaboration of police teams, seven suspects were apprehended, unveiling a larger theft network.

Among those arrested, six individuals hailed from different parts of Manipur while one was from Assam's Kamrup district. The gang utilized a passenger bus traveling between Guwahati and Imphal to transport the stolen motorcycles. Authorities suspect the bikes were smuggled further to Myanmar. Investigations are ongoing to disclose any additional suspects linked to this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025