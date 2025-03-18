Hezbollah Ties and Legal Controversies: U.S. Deportation of Rhode Island Doctor
Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor, was deported to Lebanon after U.S. authorities found photos related to Hezbollah on her phone. She faced legal battles upon her detention at Boston's Logan Airport. The Justice Department maintained the deportation was due to national security concerns, despite judicial orders.
U.S. authorities deported Rhode Island doctor Rasha Alawieh to Lebanon last week after discovering media on her phone linked to Hezbollah, a group classified as terrorist by the U.S. The deportation stirred legal battles, as customs officials allegedly ignored a court order halting her removal.
Dr. Alawieh, an assistant professor at Brown University, faced deportation due to photos of Hezbollah's leader and Iranian figures on her cellphone. Despite claims of religious motives for such content, customs officials cited national security concerns. Her cousin attempted legal intervention to prevent her removal.
Controversy mounted when Justice Department attorneys defended the actions of Customs and Border Protection amidst criticisms of ignoring a federal judge's orders. The filings were reviewed by Reuters before a court ordered them to be sealed, highlighting the complexities of the fast-moving case.
