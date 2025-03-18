Tensions Escalate Along the Syria-Lebanon Border

In recent developments along the volatile Syria-Lebanon border, deadly clashes have resulted in the deaths of three Syrian soldiers and seven Lebanese individuals over the past two days, according to declarations from the Syrian defense ministry and the Lebanese health ministry.

The skirmishes have left 52 others wounded on the Lebanese side, highlighting the growing instability since Islamist rebels ousted former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad three months ago. The conflict has drawn attention to the complex regional dynamics, involving Iranian influence and Hezbollah's alleged involvement.

Foreign Ministers from both countries held urgent talks in Brussels to address the tension and agreed to maintain communication. Meanwhile, Syria has bolstered its military presence along the border, amid mutual accusations and the return of bodies as the region braces for potential further conflicts.

