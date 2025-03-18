Left Menu

Ceasefire in Turmoil: Renewed Violence in Gaza

The Israeli army launched significant airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza, sparking violence that overturned a ceasefire agreement established on January 19. The conflict continues as disagreements persist between Israel and Hamas, despite mediation efforts by the United States and Arab countries.

Updated: 18-03-2025 06:54 IST
In a sharp escalation of tensions, the Israeli military has launched a series of forceful airstrikes on Hamas positions in Gaza. The strikes were some of the most intense since the ceasefire, which began on January 19, and have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, according to medical sources in Gaza.

A top Hamas official has accused Israel of unilaterally breaking the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the military's aggressive strategy, stating that the army had been ordered to take decisive action against Hamas in response to their refusal to release hostages and reject proposals from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators.

Among the targets were residential areas, causing destruction in Deir Al-Balah and other locations in Gaza. The renewed violence emerges from ongoing disputes over a three-phase ceasefire, with U.S. and Arab mediators yet to resolve differences after two weeks of discussions.

