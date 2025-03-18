Youth Arrested in Failed Grenade Attack on YouTuber
Hardik Kamboj, aged 21, was arrested in connection with a failed grenade attack on Rozer Sandhu, a Jalandhar-based YouTuber. The attack did not cause any injuries, as the object did not explode. The accused was later injured in an exchange of gunfire with police during his arrest.
- Country:
- India
A young man accused of throwing a 'grenade-like object' at the residence of a Jalandhar YouTuber has been apprehended by the police in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Hardik Kamboj, was transported to Jalandhar for weapon recovery. During the process, Kamboj opened fire at the officers, leading to a retaliatory response in which he sustained a leg injury, authorities confirmed.
The non-explosive incident, targeting YouTuber Rozer Sandhu, was claimed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, citing offenses against Islam. Police seek another individual's involvement, while further investigations are underway. Additionally, a .32 bore pistol was retrieved from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
