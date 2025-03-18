Left Menu

Youth Arrested in Failed Grenade Attack on YouTuber

Hardik Kamboj, aged 21, was arrested in connection with a failed grenade attack on Rozer Sandhu, a Jalandhar-based YouTuber. The attack did not cause any injuries, as the object did not explode. The accused was later injured in an exchange of gunfire with police during his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:34 IST
Youth Arrested in Failed Grenade Attack on YouTuber
youth
  • Country:
  • India

A young man accused of throwing a 'grenade-like object' at the residence of a Jalandhar YouTuber has been apprehended by the police in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Hardik Kamboj, was transported to Jalandhar for weapon recovery. During the process, Kamboj opened fire at the officers, leading to a retaliatory response in which he sustained a leg injury, authorities confirmed.

The non-explosive incident, targeting YouTuber Rozer Sandhu, was claimed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, citing offenses against Islam. Police seek another individual's involvement, while further investigations are underway. Additionally, a .32 bore pistol was retrieved from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025