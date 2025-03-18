Youth Arrested in Failed Grenade Attack on YouTuber

A young man accused of throwing a 'grenade-like object' at the residence of a Jalandhar YouTuber has been apprehended by the police in Haryana's Yamunanagar district.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Hardik Kamboj, was transported to Jalandhar for weapon recovery. During the process, Kamboj opened fire at the officers, leading to a retaliatory response in which he sustained a leg injury, authorities confirmed.

The non-explosive incident, targeting YouTuber Rozer Sandhu, was claimed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, citing offenses against Islam. Police seek another individual's involvement, while further investigations are underway. Additionally, a .32 bore pistol was retrieved from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)