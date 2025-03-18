Curfew Clamped in Nagpur as Aurangzeb Protest Erupts into Violence

Violence erupted in Nagpur following a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, resulting in significant unrest. Curfew has been enforced in several areas, and numerous arrests have been made as the situation is being brought under control.

Political leaders across party lines criticized the state government for its handling of the incident, blaming them for failing to prevent the violence. Opposition figures allege that the violence stems from political motives aimed at sowing discord and diverting attention from other pressing state issues.

Currently, officials are urging for calm amidst the unrest, and curfews remain in place. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate the circumstances and are working to ensure that peace is restored expediently.

(With inputs from agencies.)