Sonia Gandhi Calls for Strengthening MGNREGA Amid Allegations of BJP Undermining

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government for undermining MGNREGA and urged an increase in minimum wages to Rs 400 and workdays to 150 per year. She highlighted the stagnant budget, challenges due to Aadhaar-based payments, and urged financial provisions to support rural employment.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi charged the BJP-led central government with systematically undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Gandhi called for the minimum wage under the scheme to be increased to Rs 400 per day and guaranteed workdays to 150 annually.

During a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, she pointed out that the UPA government introduced MGNREGA in 2005 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, providing a crucial safety net for millions. She now accuses the current government of diminishing its impact through stagnant budget allocations and ineffective inflation adjustments.

Gandhi also addressed issues like Aadhaar-based payment exclusions and delays in wage disbursements. She demanded the removal of the Aadhaar Payments Bridge System and NMMS to ensure equitable financial security. This call for action was part of her strategic interventions in the Upper House since becoming a member.

