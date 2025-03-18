Sonia Gandhi Calls for Strengthening MGNREGA Amid Allegations of BJP Undermining

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi charged the BJP-led central government with systematically undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Gandhi called for the minimum wage under the scheme to be increased to Rs 400 per day and guaranteed workdays to 150 annually.

During a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, she pointed out that the UPA government introduced MGNREGA in 2005 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, providing a crucial safety net for millions. She now accuses the current government of diminishing its impact through stagnant budget allocations and ineffective inflation adjustments.

Gandhi also addressed issues like Aadhaar-based payment exclusions and delays in wage disbursements. She demanded the removal of the Aadhaar Payments Bridge System and NMMS to ensure equitable financial security. This call for action was part of her strategic interventions in the Upper House since becoming a member.

(With inputs from agencies.)