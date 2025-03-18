BJP MP Raises Alarm on Rising Digital Fraud Menace

In an urgent plea for governmental intervention, BJP Rajya Sabha member Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade highlighted the increasing threat posed by unsolicited spam and fraudulent communications during the Zero Hour session on Tuesday.

Tanavade pointed to a sharp rise in cyber scams, citing an alarming increase in deceptive calls via platforms like WhatsApp and various social media channels. These practices pose serious dangers to privacy and financial security, he noted.

The Member of Parliament stressed the importance of privacy rights while emphasizing that immediate measures are necessary to protect citizens from data misuse. He proposed stronger government action to curb this growing menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)