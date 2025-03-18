Alleged Conversion Scandal in Gujarat: Arrests Made

Authorities in Gujarat's Surendranagar district have detained two individuals accused of persuading locals to convert to Christianity by offering financial incentives. The accused allegedly promised Rs 20,000 and other benefits, suggesting conversion would improve health and financial conditions, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed on Monday.

Ratilal Parmar from Surendranagar and Bhanvarlal Pardhi from Udaipur, Rajasthan were apprehended in connection with these allegations. The arrests followed a complaint by Ranjit Bhangu, who claimed the duo insulted Hindu deities while urging conversions in Vadali town. Local Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members intervened and alerted the police.

The suspects face charges under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, both of which address fraudulent or forced conversions. These laws impose strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines, with the burden of proof resting on the accused, as per police reports.

