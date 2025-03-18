Left Menu

Alleged Conversion Scandal in Gujarat: Arrests Made

Two individuals were arrested in Surendranagar, Gujarat, for allegedly enticing locals with cash to convert to Christianity. The accused promised Rs 20,000 and benefits, claiming conversion improved health and finances. The arrest followed complaints from Ranjit Bhangu and alerts from local Hindu groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:32 IST
Alleged Conversion Scandal in Gujarat: Arrests Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gujarat's Surendranagar district have detained two individuals accused of persuading locals to convert to Christianity by offering financial incentives. The accused allegedly promised Rs 20,000 and other benefits, suggesting conversion would improve health and financial conditions, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed on Monday.

Ratilal Parmar from Surendranagar and Bhanvarlal Pardhi from Udaipur, Rajasthan were apprehended in connection with these allegations. The arrests followed a complaint by Ranjit Bhangu, who claimed the duo insulted Hindu deities while urging conversions in Vadali town. Local Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members intervened and alerted the police.

The suspects face charges under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, both of which address fraudulent or forced conversions. These laws impose strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines, with the burden of proof resting on the accused, as per police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025