Horror in Gaza: U.N. Condemns Israeli Strikes

The U.N. human rights chief expressed horror at Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. Hundreds have died, intensifying the already dire conditions faced by Palestinians. High Commissioner Volker Turk criticized Israel's military response, warning it exacerbates Gaza's humanitarian tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:02 IST
The U.N.'s human rights chief has voiced deep concern over Israel's recent airstrikes on Gaza, which effectively ended the ongoing two-month ceasefire with Hamas. According to Palestinian authorities, these strikes resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and escalated the region's humanitarian crisis.

In a statement, High Commissioner Volker Turk expressed his horror, highlighting that Israel's military actions have further compounded the tragedy faced by the Palestinian population. "I am horrified by last night's Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Gaza, which killed hundreds, according to the Ministry of Health in the strip," Turk stated.

The Commissioner emphasized that Israel's approach, relying on military force, would only continue to increase the suffering of a Palestinian community already enduring disastrous conditions. The strikes reflect the complex and volatile nature of the region's geopolitical tensions.

