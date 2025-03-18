Supreme Battle: Lokpal's Jurisdiction Over High Court Judges Under Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has initiated a deep dive into the jurisdictional reach of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, in relation to receiving complaints against sitting high court judges. This move comes in response to a contentious order from Lokpal that called into question judicial independence.

A three-judge bench, composed of Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka, is examining the matter after pausing the effectiveness of the Lokpal's order from January. They are set to hold a hearing on April 15 and have appointed senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as amicus curiae to assist with the proceedings.

The solicitor general has argued against Lokpal's jurisdiction over judges, emphasizing the constitutional framework under which high courts operate. The core question is whether high court judges can fall within the purview of Lokpal given their constitutional standing, not as government employees but as holders of a constitutional office.

(With inputs from agencies.)