Gruesome Discovery: Severed Head Leads Police to Victim's Body

Authorities in Virar city made a chilling discovery on Tuesday, uncovering the body of Utpala Hippargi after a relentless four-hour search. The grim find came five days after her severed head was located in a suitcase in the Palghar district.

Police had previously detained her husband, Harish Hippargi, who confessed to the heinous crime. He allegedly strangled Utpala during a heated row at their residence on January 8, subsequently beheading her with a sickle near Deshmukh Farm.

In a bid to obliterate evidence, Harish discarded Utpala's headless body in a drain and placed her severed head in a suitcase, later abandoning it near Pirkunda Dargah. A bullion wallet at the scene proved instrumental in identifying the victim, guiding investigators to the tragic truth.

