Gogi Gang Member Nabbed with Illicit Arms in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Kuldeep alias Golu, a Gogi Gang member, in Rohini, recovering weapons and bullets. He acquired the arms through Abhishek, affiliated with Neetu Dabodia and Gogi gangs, whom he met in jail. The arrest followed a police operation in Kanjhawala, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:34 IST
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a key member of the notorious Gogi Gang in the Rohini area, recovering illegal arms and live ammunition during the operation, an official reported on Tuesday.

The arrest of Kuldeep, known as Golu, aged 31, was made after a tactical operation by the police team in Kanjhawala, leading to a significant seizure of illicit firearms. The operation unfolded as Kuldeep was intercepted and his possession was thoroughly searched, police sources stated.

During subsequent questioning, Kuldeep confessed to obtaining the weapons with the assistance of Abhishek, also known as Tara, a known associate of the Neetu Dabodia and Gogi gangs, whom he first encountered in prison. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the case.

