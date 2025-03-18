Unraveling the Builder-Bank Nexus: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court emphatically directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to delineate a roadmap to investigate the controversial 'builder-banks nexus'. This alleged scheme has financially entrapped a significant number of homebuyers across the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the plight of thousands ensnared by the subvention scheme. Under this scheme, banks disbursed major portions of home loans to builders before project completions, leading to undue financial pressure on homebuyers.

The bench appointed advocate Rajiv Jain as amicus curiae, leveraging his expertise in economic offenses, aiming to probe the root cause of the nexus deeply. The Court mandated the CBI, aided by financial experts, to launch an exhaustive investigation to address the growing concerns of affected citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)