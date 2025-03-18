Bangladesh Security Forces Arrest Top ARSA Leader in Major Sweep
Security forces in Bangladesh arrested 10 members of Myanmar's Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, including their leader Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi. The arrests were based on intelligence suggesting ARSA's plans for sabotage. The operation was followed by legal actions under Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act.
In a significant law enforcement operation, Bangladeshi authorities detained 10 members of the Myanmar-based insurgent group, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), including its leader, Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi.
Officials reported that the group was apprehended during raids in the capital's outskirts and Mymensingh district, following intelligence on their alleged sabotage plans within Bangladesh.
The detainees have been charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, with ongoing investigations into their illegal activities and entry into Bangladesh. Legal proceedings are underway, highlighting the regional security challenges.
