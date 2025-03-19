Ohio Court Halts Ban on Gender-Affirming Treatments for Minors
An Ohio appeals court has blocked a state law banning puberty-blocking drugs and hormones for minors. The court ruled it infringed on parental rights. The ruling, celebrated by LGBTQ advocates, comes amid broader national debates on such laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to appeal.
An Ohio appeals court on Tuesday overturned a state law prohibiting puberty-blocking drugs and hormone therapies for gender-transitioning minors, affirming parents' rights to choose medical treatments for their children. This decision was celebrated as a significant triumph for transgender youth and their families across the state.
Despite the ruling, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to appeal, emphasizing his commitment to protecting minors. The law, initially passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in January, makes Ohio one of 22 states imposing restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors, despite a veto from Governor Mike DeWine.
The court's decision rested on a 2011 state constitutional amendment protecting healthcare access, highlighting the importance of parental choice in medical decisions for children. The ruling does not affect the Supreme Court's pending decision on similar constitutional matters at a federal level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
