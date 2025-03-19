Man Arrested After Grisly Murder of Wife in Kerala
Yasir, a native of Puthuppady, killed his wife, Shibila, in her parents' home following a family dispute. The murder took place in front of their child. After fleeing, Yasir was arrested at a local hospital. Allegations of prior harassment and substance abuse surround the case.
In a chilling domestic tragedy, Yasir, a 26-year-old resident of Puthuppady, was apprehended by the police shortly after murdering his wife, Shibila, in her home in north Kerala. The brutal crime took place in the presence of their small daughter.
Shibila's parents, who were also attacked during the incident, were rushed to nearby hospitals with severe injuries. This tragedy unfolds amid claims of ongoing domestic harassment and threats lodged by the deceased against her husband.
Yasir was located by tracking his mobile phone and arrested while in his car at a government medical college hospital. Local reports suggest that he may have posted incendiary images online moments after the crime, further inflaming the local community's outrage.
