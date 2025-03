Crimea's Tumultuous Journey: From Strategic Asset to War Battleground

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine on March 18, 2014, in a swift move that rekindled Cold War-era tensions with the West. This action paved the way for the larger 2022 invasion, further complicating international relations.

Crimea holds strategic significance due to its location and facilities, long sought after by both Russia and Ukraine. Historically, it has witnessed numerous power struggles, with its past marred by forced deportations and shifting sovereignties.

In 2014, following a Ukrainian uprising, Russia annexed Crimea amid international condemnation, prompting widespread sanctions. The peninsula later became a key focus in Russia's expansion efforts, with its military assets aiding the subsequent war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)