Diplomatic Setback: How Funding Cuts Impact Vietnam-US Relations

Efforts to remediate Vietnam's war legacy face hurdles as USAID funding cuts halt dioxin cleanup and other aid initiatives. The move risks exposing locals to health hazards and undermines diplomatic ties with Vietnam, critical for US strategies against China. Restoration of funds remains uncertain.

Efforts to remediate Vietnam's notorious war legacy faced a major setback after the Trump administration's decision to slash USAID funding abruptly halted crucial aid programs. Among those impacted was a significant project to clean deadly dioxin contamination at a former American air base in Southern Vietnam.

The cuts not only pose health hazards to thousands but also threaten to unravel crucial diplomatic gains with Vietnam, a key ally for the US in countering China's regional influence. While funding for the Bien Hoa cleanup was briefly reinstated, uncertainties persist about the allocation and management of resources.

With the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's end approaching and US-Vietnam relations intensifying, the funding freeze casts doubts on Washington's reliability as a strategic partner. Efforts to rectify the situation continue as diplomatic tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

