Philippines Deepens Defense Ties with India Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

The Philippines is considering increasing its military acquisitions from India, including more missile systems, as part of its strategic move to boost defense capabilities in response to growing regional tensions, particularly with China in the Indo-Pacific.

According to General Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Philippines, the country is satisfied with its current stock of BrahMos missile systems acquired from India but is keen on expanding its arsenal further. He emphasized the missiles' strategic deterrence, especially in the context of the contested South China Sea.

Highlighting the longstanding cooperative relationship between the Philippines and India, Gen. Brawner mentioned that the partnership is poised to strengthen through increased exchanges and collaboration on intelligence. Furthermore, the Philippines is also eyeing partnerships with Ukraine to enhance its drone technologies, inspired by Ukraine's capabilities developed amidst its conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)