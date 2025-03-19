Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Faces ED Scrutiny Amid Land-for-Jobs Allegations

RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land-for-jobs scam investigation. Accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, Prasad faced questioning for nearly four hours. The case, tied to his tenure as Railway Minister, is viewed by some as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:23 IST
Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, faced a stern inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday regarding the ongoing land-for-jobs scam investigation. The ailing leader, accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at the ED office in Patna, and endured nearly four hours of questioning.

The streets outside were vibrant with slogans from a large gathering of RJD supporters, displaying unwavering support for Prasad. Despite his renowned oratory skills, Prasad opted to remain silent and gestured quietly to the assembled media as he departed.

This investigation draws links to Prasad's previous tenure as Railway Minister under the UPA government, raising allegations of political motives behind the probe. As the investigation unfolds, political tensions in Bihar continue to simmer as Prasad's allies and detractors engage in verbal duels over the case's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

