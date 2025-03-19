Left Menu

Jharkhand Government's Commitment: 'Government at Your Doorstep' Revives

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the revival of the 'Government at Your Doorstep' outreach programme to directly address public grievances. Soren highlighted significant changes during his tenure and reaffirmed promises fulfilled, particularly aiding women in the state. He criticized opposition interference, emphasizing ongoing water projects for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:21 IST
Jharkhand Government's Commitment: 'Government at Your Doorstep' Revives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday the upcoming relaunch of the 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative, aiming to promptly address and resolve public grievances across the state. This move is part of his administration's continuous effort to bring governance closer to the people.

Speaking at the 'Banshidhar Mahotsav' in Garhwa, Soren asserted that his government operates not just from the capital, Ranchi, but from the villages themselves. He highlighted that the transformative changes witnessed in Jharkhand over the past five years were unprecedented in the state's 20-year history.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to delivering promises made to women and addressing the water crisis in rain-deficient regions like Palamu. He also criticized opposition elements, accusing them of obstructing progress through baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025