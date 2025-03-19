Jharkhand Government's Commitment: 'Government at Your Doorstep' Revives
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the revival of the 'Government at Your Doorstep' outreach programme to directly address public grievances. Soren highlighted significant changes during his tenure and reaffirmed promises fulfilled, particularly aiding women in the state. He criticized opposition interference, emphasizing ongoing water projects for farmers.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Wednesday the upcoming relaunch of the 'Government at Your Doorstep' initiative, aiming to promptly address and resolve public grievances across the state. This move is part of his administration's continuous effort to bring governance closer to the people.
Speaking at the 'Banshidhar Mahotsav' in Garhwa, Soren asserted that his government operates not just from the capital, Ranchi, but from the villages themselves. He highlighted that the transformative changes witnessed in Jharkhand over the past five years were unprecedented in the state's 20-year history.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to delivering promises made to women and addressing the water crisis in rain-deficient regions like Palamu. He also criticized opposition elements, accusing them of obstructing progress through baseless allegations.
