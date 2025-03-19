Nigerian Lawmakers Intensify Scrutiny on Non-Profits: A Decade's Audit Demand Raises Eyebrows

Nigerian lawmakers are stepping up their scrutiny on non-profit organizations, demanding submission of tax and financial records spanning the past decade. This has sparked accusations of 'bullying' from these organizations, some of which are partly funded by USAID, a U.S. aid agency whose operations were largely suspended under the Trump administration.

The probe, focused on groups involved in human rights and accountability work such as Transparency International Nigeria, is aimed at uncovering the real identities and financial sources of these organizations. This follows unfounded allegations by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry claiming that USAID funded Islamist groups including Boko Haram. However, the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has dismissed these claims.

There is a growing concern among civil society groups that this investigation is an attack on their freedom, asserting it as a 'brazen attempt at bullying.' While Nigerian parliamentary committees have the authority to investigate issues of national interest, the absence of evidence from national security or financial agencies is noteworthy. The House of Representatives has not commented on this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)