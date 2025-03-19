Left Menu

Minister Defends DMK's Achievements Amidst TASMAC Raid Allegations

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji questioned the motives behind raids on state-owned TASMAC, alleging they were politically driven due to DMK's successes. Criticizing BJP figures, he suggested the raids made unsubstantiated claims. Balaji emphasized DMK's progress and stated the government is phasing out TASMAC liquor outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:54 IST
Minister Defends DMK's Achievements Amidst TASMAC Raid Allegations
V Senthil Balaji
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Electricity and Prohibition Minister, V Senthil Balaji, challenged the grounds of alleged irregularity raids on state-run TASMAC, attributing them to political envy over the achievements of DMK governance.

During a legislative session, Balaji addressed the raids spearheaded by an unnamed agency, querying the foundation of such actions, and hinting at political motives behind them.

Balaji, critiquing BJP's state leadership, defended DMK's prospects, including recent phased closures of TASMAC outlets, citing it as a government success strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025