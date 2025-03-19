Minister Defends DMK's Achievements Amidst TASMAC Raid Allegations

Tamil Nadu's Electricity and Prohibition Minister, V Senthil Balaji, challenged the grounds of alleged irregularity raids on state-run TASMAC, attributing them to political envy over the achievements of DMK governance.

During a legislative session, Balaji addressed the raids spearheaded by an unnamed agency, querying the foundation of such actions, and hinting at political motives behind them.

Balaji, critiquing BJP's state leadership, defended DMK's prospects, including recent phased closures of TASMAC outlets, citing it as a government success strategy.

