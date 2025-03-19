Nigerian Probe into Non-Profits Sparks Accusations of Bullying
Nigerian lawmakers are investigating over a dozen non-profits, demanding decade-long financial statements amid accusations of bullying. The probe follows U.S. claims of inappropriate funding by USAID. Some non-profits view it as an attack on free speech, whereas the Nigerian government sees it as necessary scrutiny.
Nigerian legislators are launching an extensive investigation into the operations of more than a dozen non-profit organizations. These groups have been instructed to provide tax and financial statements from the past ten years, a move perceived by some as 'bullying.'
The inquiry comes after U.S. Congressman Scott Perry suggested, without evidence, that USAID might have indirectly funded terror groups like Boko Haram. This allegation has been dismissed by the U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills. Non-profits argue the probe is a means to suppress their freedom of expression and undermine their work.
Nigerian House of Representatives spokesman Akin Rotimi denies any harassment intentions, asserting the gravity of Perry's claims. He says the probe seeks to ensure the proper management of funds by these organizations. Parliamentary committees in Nigeria have the power to investigate issues of national significance, potentially leading to legal actions.
