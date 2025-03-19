Corruption Storm: AAP's Satyendar Jain and the Rs 571-Crore CCTV Project Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has launched an investigation into senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain for his reported involvement in alleged corruption concerning a Rs 571-crore CCTV camera project. On Wednesday, officials divulged that a formal complaint had been lodged against the former Public Works Department (PWD) minister.

The allegations center on claims that Jain accepted a bribe of Rs 7 crore to revoke penalties amounting to Rs 16 crore against Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for installation delays. This project, executed during Jain's tenure, aimed to set up 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras throughout Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies.

As investigations proceed, the incident has heightened political tensions, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP hurling accusations. Meanwhile, the ACB considers the allegations substantial as they pursue thorough verification. Both parties express different stances on Jain's alleged misconduct as the trajectory of the case unfolds.

