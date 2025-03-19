Left Menu

Mystery at HPPCL: Demand for Justice in Chief Engineer's Death

Following the alleged suspicious death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Negi, his family and coworkers have staged protests demanding a CBI investigation. They claim he faced undue pressure and harassment at work, which led to his demise. Political leaders have also called for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:47 IST
Tensions are high in Himachal Pradesh following the mysterious death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi of HPPCL. His family, accompanied by colleagues, has taken to the streets, demanding a CBI probe into his demise, which they assert was not a suicide but a result of foul play.

The family's allegations of workplace harassment have sent ripples through the power corporation, leading to calls for suspensions of top officials. Authorities, including leaders from the opposition, have taken note, with demands for a comprehensive and pressure-free inquiry growing louder.

The calls for justice have gained political traction, with notable figures pressing for accountability in what they term serious mismanagement by the current administration. As accusations fly, the need for a transparent investigation becomes imperative to restore trust within the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

