War of Words Erupts in Rajya Sabha over CBI Courts

In a fiery exchange during a Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the West Bengal government for failing to establish any special CBI courts, which he claims is impeding justice in cases filed after post-election violence.

Shah's retort came in response to remarks from TMC member Saket Gokhale, who alleged that 6,900 CBI cases were filed without any convictions. Shah clarified that these cases arose from court orders and were not all corruption-related.

The session sparked tension, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene when Gokhale's comments were deemed 'personal' against Shah, emphasizing the need for decorum in parliamentary debates.

