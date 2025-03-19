War of Words Erupts in Rajya Sabha over CBI Courts
In a heated Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the West Bengal government of not establishing special CBI courts, thwarting convictions in numerous cases filed on court intervention. Shah refuted claims by TMC's Saket Gokhale about corruption cases, emphasizing post-election violence inquiries.
In a fiery exchange during a Rajya Sabha session, Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the West Bengal government for failing to establish any special CBI courts, which he claims is impeding justice in cases filed after post-election violence.
Shah's retort came in response to remarks from TMC member Saket Gokhale, who alleged that 6,900 CBI cases were filed without any convictions. Shah clarified that these cases arose from court orders and were not all corruption-related.
The session sparked tension, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene when Gokhale's comments were deemed 'personal' against Shah, emphasizing the need for decorum in parliamentary debates.
