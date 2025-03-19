Karnataka High Court Allows Peaceful Protest for Justice in Sowjanya Case
The Karnataka High Court has permitted a peaceful protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park concerning the demand for justice in the 2012 Sowjanya case. The protest is organized to advocate for justice for Soujanya, a student allegedly murdered over a decade ago. The court stressed the importance of lawful conduct.
The Karnataka High Court has granted permission for a peaceful protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, related to the ongoing demand for justice in the Sowjanya case. The decision was made by Justice M Nagaprasanna following petitions by advocacy groups.
Sowjanya, a 17-year-old student, was allegedly raped and murdered in 2012, leading to public outrage and calls for thorough investigation. The court emphasized peaceful protest with a warning of legal action for any breach of law.
The case has sparked significant attention, especially after the acquittal of the accused, Santhosh Rao. Protests have renewed calls for a fresh inquiry, as Sowjanya's family insists on misconduct in the investigation.
