Karnataka High Court Allows Peaceful Protest for Justice in Sowjanya Case

The Karnataka High Court has granted permission for a peaceful protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, related to the ongoing demand for justice in the Sowjanya case. The decision was made by Justice M Nagaprasanna following petitions by advocacy groups.

Sowjanya, a 17-year-old student, was allegedly raped and murdered in 2012, leading to public outrage and calls for thorough investigation. The court emphasized peaceful protest with a warning of legal action for any breach of law.

The case has sparked significant attention, especially after the acquittal of the accused, Santhosh Rao. Protests have renewed calls for a fresh inquiry, as Sowjanya's family insists on misconduct in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)