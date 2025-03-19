Judge vs. Trump: Legal Battle Over Venezuelan Deportations Escalates

A U.S. judge has issued a stern warning to the Trump administration, cautioning of potential repercussions should it be found to have violated an order blocking the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. This legal confrontation underscores increasing tensions between the judicial and executive branches of the U.S. government.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg criticized Secretary of State Marco Rubio for publicly sharing details of deportation flights, questioning claims that compliance with the order threatened national security. The Trump administration argues that judicial intervention encroaches on presidential authority in handling diplomatic and security matters.

While Judge Boasberg awaits further clarification from the administration, President Trump has publicly called for the judge's impeachment, escalating the conflict. The case has sparked concerns about executive overreach and possible constitutional challenges, as judicial and executive branches clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)