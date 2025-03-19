Rajasthan's Groundwater Bill Faces Another Select Committee Review

The Rajasthan Groundwater Conservation and Regulation Bill is once again under scrutiny, as it returns to the select committee of the state assembly for review. This move follows a heated debate in the House on Wednesday.

Initially sent to the committee last August with an extended review timeline until February, the Bill resurfaced for discussion after the committee submitted its findings. During the deliberations, opposition members questioned several aspects, notably criticizing the mandatory registration of tube wells and drilling machines.

Congress representative Rafiq Khan accused the government of overreaching control over water, raising concerns about access to this vital resource. Subsequently, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary proposed, and the House approved, a return of the Bill to the select committee for further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)