'Bulldozer Action' Against Anti-Social Elements Draws Praise and Criticism in Gujarat
Gujarat MOS for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, defended 'bulldozer action' against anti-social elements, claiming support from the public despite opposition criticism. He promised action against 'love jihad' and responded to accusations of leniency towards 'mafia' figures by citing drug seizures and citing law enforcement successes.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, robustly defended the government's policy of using 'bulldozer action' against anti-social elements. He stated this measure has been embraced by the public, while opposition parties have voiced their dissatisfaction.
During a legislative assembly session, Sanghavi also vowed to take stringent actions against perpetrators of 'love jihad', emphasizing those involved would be publicly exposed. This statement came following accusations from Congress suggesting the BJP government selectively targets minor offenders while ignoring major 'mafia' figures.
Addressing concerns over rising drug issues, Sanghavi urged opposition not to politicize the matter, highlighting successful drug seizures from other states. He confidently remarked that Gujarat police are unaffected by political pressures, as evidenced by the state's favorable crime statistics from the 2022 NCRB data.
(With inputs from agencies.)