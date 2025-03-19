Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Welfare Scheme Saturation in Uttar Pradesh

In a focused push towards a welfare-oriented governance model, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated full coverage of beneficiary-focused schemes across the state. This directive underscores the administration's dedication to the principle of 'Antyodaya to Sarvodaya'.

During a comprehensive review of the Social Welfare Department's initiatives, CM Yogi called for extensive promotion of government programs. He proposed linking PM-AJAY with PM Vishwakarma and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana to bolster self-employment.

The chief minister also announced an increased fund allocation for the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana and directed facility enhancements in Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools, including orientation programs for educational staff.

