Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Israeli Forces Resume Operations in Gaza Strip

Israeli military operations have resumed in central and southern Gaza, sparking renewed conflict with at least 38 Palestinians killed in airstrikes. The situation disrupts a previously held ceasefire, with Israel aiming to extend its control over Gaza territories, triggering global condemnation and calls for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:03 IST
Tensions Flare as Israeli Forces Resume Operations in Gaza Strip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced the resumption of ground operations in central and southern Gaza, exacerbating tensions in the region. Airstrikes over two days have resulted in at least 38 Palestinian deaths, according to local health authorities. This escalation follows a deadly series of airstrikes that recently took more than 400 lives, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the ongoing conflict reignited this October.

The Israeli operations are intended to increase control over the strategic Netzarim Corridor within Gaza, an area critical to the division between the north and south regions of the enclave. However, Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, has criticized these actions as a serious breach of an existing ceasefire agreement. The group has appealed to international mediators to uphold the peace accord.

The United Nations reports that Israeli airstrikes hit a U.N. headquarters in Gaza, causing casualties among U.N. staff, though Israel disputes these claims, asserting the strike targeted a Hamas site. International leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have condemned the attacks, urging thorough investigations and de-escalation of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025