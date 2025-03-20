Tensions Flare as Israeli Forces Resume Operations in Gaza Strip

On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced the resumption of ground operations in central and southern Gaza, exacerbating tensions in the region. Airstrikes over two days have resulted in at least 38 Palestinian deaths, according to local health authorities. This escalation follows a deadly series of airstrikes that recently took more than 400 lives, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the ongoing conflict reignited this October.

The Israeli operations are intended to increase control over the strategic Netzarim Corridor within Gaza, an area critical to the division between the north and south regions of the enclave. However, Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, has criticized these actions as a serious breach of an existing ceasefire agreement. The group has appealed to international mediators to uphold the peace accord.

The United Nations reports that Israeli airstrikes hit a U.N. headquarters in Gaza, causing casualties among U.N. staff, though Israel disputes these claims, asserting the strike targeted a Hamas site. International leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have condemned the attacks, urging thorough investigations and de-escalation of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)