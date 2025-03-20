Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Government Examines Regularisation for 67,000 Daily Wagers

The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a six-member committee to address the regularisation of daily wage workers across the region. Headed by the Chief Secretary, the committee will evaluate humanitarian, legal, and financial issues and propose a roadmap for consideration during the next budget session.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken notable strides by forming a six-member committee focused on the critical issue of regularising daily wage workers throughout the union territory. The committee's formation was officially announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, following growing concerns over the status of these workers.

The committee, spearheaded by the Chief Secretary, will also include additional key players from departments such as Finance, General Administration, Law, and Planning, along with the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. This assembly of experts is tasked with a comprehensive examination of various humanitarian, legal, and financial issues surrounding the regularisation process.

With an estimated 67,000 daily wage workers in different categories in Jammu, this step by the government aims to establish a detailed roadmap for presentation in the next budget session. The committee possesses the authority to enlist additional members if needed, underscoring the vital importance of this initiative for the region's workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

