Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: Europe's Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping

Senior European officers convened in London to discuss an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine, amidst a tentative ceasefire. Led by the UK and France, the initiative faces challenges due to limited troop commitments and ongoing drone attacks. The U.S. has not committed, complicating operations without its support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:02 IST
Coalition of the Willing: Europe's Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

High-ranking officials from across Europe and beyond gathered in London to outline plans for an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, as discussions on a potential ceasefire unfolded.

The UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" led by Britain and France into an operational phase, despite uncertainties in troop contributions and the viability of a ceasefire.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have led to a tentative ceasefire agreement; however, continuous drone strikes highlight the challenges, including the absence of U.S. involvement, crucial for the success of the peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025