Coalition of the Willing: Europe's Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping

High-ranking officials from across Europe and beyond gathered in London to outline plans for an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, as discussions on a potential ceasefire unfolded.

The UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" led by Britain and France into an operational phase, despite uncertainties in troop contributions and the viability of a ceasefire.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have led to a tentative ceasefire agreement; however, continuous drone strikes highlight the challenges, including the absence of U.S. involvement, crucial for the success of the peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)