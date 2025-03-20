Coalition of the Willing: Europe's Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping
Senior European officers convened in London to discuss an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine, amidst a tentative ceasefire. Led by the UK and France, the initiative faces challenges due to limited troop commitments and ongoing drone attacks. The U.S. has not committed, complicating operations without its support.
High-ranking officials from across Europe and beyond gathered in London to outline plans for an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine, as discussions on a potential ceasefire unfolded.
The UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" led by Britain and France into an operational phase, despite uncertainties in troop contributions and the viability of a ceasefire.
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have led to a tentative ceasefire agreement; however, continuous drone strikes highlight the challenges, including the absence of U.S. involvement, crucial for the success of the peace plan.
