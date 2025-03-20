Left Menu

Drone Strike in Saratov: The Engels Airfield Incident

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Engels airfield in Saratov injured ten people. The regional health ministry confirmed all injured are receiving medical treatment, with no life-threatening conditions. The strike ignited a significant explosion and fire, prompting Russia to declare a state of emergency in the area.

Drone Strike in Saratov: The Engels Airfield Incident
  Russia

In an unexpected maneuver, a Ukrainian drone attack has injured ten individuals at a military airfield near Engels in Russia's Saratov region. Local authorities have confirmed that medical teams are actively treating all the wounded at nearby hospitals, assuring that none of the injuries pose a threat to life.

The attack targeted the Engels strategic bomber base, causing a significant explosion followed by a fire, which has since been a focal point of local concern. In response to the assault, the Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency across the Engels district, aiming to restore order and security.

As the situation develops, regional leaders and international observers are closely monitoring the aftermath, evaluating the potential implications for regional security and military strategies in this tense period of cross-border conflict.

