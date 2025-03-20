Left Menu

Kerala Government's Ambitious Tribal Empowerment Initiatives

Kerala's government, led by Minister O R Kelu, introduced major initiatives to empower Scheduled Tribes. The SAFE scheme aims to build 10,000 houses, provide land to 3,340 individuals, and inaugurate 1,000 enterprises. Heritage tourism projects and educational opportunities are also part of this comprehensive development plan.

Kerala Government's Ambitious Tribal Empowerment Initiatives
The Kerala government announced a comprehensive plan to uplift Scheduled Tribes through the Secure Accommodation and Facility Enhancement (SAFE) scheme, launching 10,000 new houses for the community. During the Assembly's grant discussion, Minister O R Kelu outlined plans to ensure land for 3,340 individuals.

Kelu emphasized that all Scheduled Tribe families in select districts would receive land, making Kerala the first Indian state with no landless tribal families. An additional 6,000 study rooms will be built for tribal students, with an academic study to evaluate Gandhian and Narayana Guru's philosophical impacts.

The 'Samrudhi Keralam' scheme will foster 1,000 enterprises and provide Rs 10 lakh assistance to existing businesses. Heritage tourism projects will boost employment for tribal communities, while an international conclave and tribal festival will celebrate achievements of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department's 50th anniversary.

