Youth Feared Drowned in Kullu River Tragedy

Two youths are missing after attempting to bathe in the Pin Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police report. Identified as Dharmander and Ghanshyam, both 18, they are feared to have drowned. Search efforts by police and locals were halted due to poor visibility, to resume the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kullu | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:26 IST
Tragedy struck in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district as two youths went missing in the Pin Parvati River. The disappearance occurred on Thursday afternoon near the Bihali power project, where high water levels posed a significant risk, local police stated.

The missing individuals, identified as 18-year-olds Dharmander and Ghanshyam, were students of the Industrial Training Institute in Thalout. They were last seen trying to bathe in the river before vanishing under the rising waters.

Efforts to locate the youths involved local police, divers, and rafts, but the operation was suspended temporarily due to poor lighting conditions. Authorities plan to resume the search at first light on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

