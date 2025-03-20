Youth Feared Drowned in Kullu River Tragedy

Tragedy struck in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district as two youths went missing in the Pin Parvati River. The disappearance occurred on Thursday afternoon near the Bihali power project, where high water levels posed a significant risk, local police stated.

The missing individuals, identified as 18-year-olds Dharmander and Ghanshyam, were students of the Industrial Training Institute in Thalout. They were last seen trying to bathe in the river before vanishing under the rising waters.

Efforts to locate the youths involved local police, divers, and rafts, but the operation was suspended temporarily due to poor lighting conditions. Authorities plan to resume the search at first light on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)