Kerala Leads in Elderly Care with Landmark Senior Citizens Commission

Kerala marked a historic milestone as it became the first Indian state to enact a law establishing a Senior Citizens Commission, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. This commission aims to protect the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the state's elderly population.

Praising the legislation passed on Wednesday, Vijayan emphasized the commission's focus on addressing critical issues faced by senior citizens, such as neglect, exploitation, and loneliness. It is poised to set guidelines for resolving these challenges effectively, reflecting the state's commitment to elderly welfare.

The commission pledges to harness the potential of senior citizens to benefit society, driving efforts not only in welfare enhancement but also in the broader development agenda of a New Kerala. The state government reiterates its dedication to safeguarding seniors' well-being with the commission spearheading this initiative.

