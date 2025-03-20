Left Menu

Kerala Leads in Elderly Care with Landmark Senior Citizens Commission

Kerala has become India's first state to establish a Senior Citizens Commission, focusing on the rights and welfare of the elderly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the commission's role in addressing challenges like neglect and loneliness, while leveraging seniors' skills for societal benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:32 IST
Kerala Leads in Elderly Care with Landmark Senior Citizens Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala marked a historic milestone as it became the first Indian state to enact a law establishing a Senior Citizens Commission, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. This commission aims to protect the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the state's elderly population.

Praising the legislation passed on Wednesday, Vijayan emphasized the commission's focus on addressing critical issues faced by senior citizens, such as neglect, exploitation, and loneliness. It is poised to set guidelines for resolving these challenges effectively, reflecting the state's commitment to elderly welfare.

The commission pledges to harness the potential of senior citizens to benefit society, driving efforts not only in welfare enhancement but also in the broader development agenda of a New Kerala. The state government reiterates its dedication to safeguarding seniors' well-being with the commission spearheading this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025