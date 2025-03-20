Left Menu

Dalit Father's Withdrawal of Temple Complaint Highlights Caste Tensions

A Dalit father, Nakul Das, initially filed a police complaint after not being allowed into a temple for his daughter's wedding due to caste issues. He later withdrew the complaint, citing pressure from temple officials. Despite the withdrawal, the police investigation continues.

A Dalit father, Nakul Das, retracted his complaint to the police, withdrawing his accusations after initially claiming caste-based discrimination at a temple during his daughter's wedding. The complaint withdrawal was filed with SDM Sadar Rekha Arya.

In the withdrawal application, Das explained that the complaint had been made under undue influence from officials of the Mandir Vikas Mission. The wedding occurred at the Adishakti Maa Bhuvaneshwari Temple Sanguda, set in Maniyarsyun Patti, due to Das's financial constraints.

Das highlighted ongoing disputes between the Mandir Vikas Mission and the Mandir Pooja Seva Samiti, affirming no offensive language was used against him. Meanwhile, Circle Officer Sadar Trivendra Singh Rana confirmed that a registered case prompts an ongoing investigation.

