U.S. Denies Mexico Special Delivery Channel for Colorado River Water

In a significant diplomatic move, the U.S. Department of State announced on Thursday that it will deny Mexico's non-treaty request for a special delivery channel of Colorado River water to Tijuana. This marks the first instance of such a refusal by the United States.

The decision comes in response to Mexico's continued failure to meet its water delivery commitments under the 1944 water-sharing treaty. The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs cited severe impacts on American agriculture as a driving factor behind the decision, with farmers in the Rio Grande valley facing challenges due to the ongoing shortfalls.

This development underscores tensions in water-sharing agreements between the two nations, as both navigate the complexities of resource management amid changing global climates and regional demands.

