Left Menu

U.S. Denies Mexico Special Delivery Channel for Colorado River Water

The U.S. Department of State announced it would refuse Mexico's request for a special Colorado River water delivery channel to Tijuana due to Mexico's ongoing shortfalls in water deliveries under the 1944 treaty, impacting American agriculture, particularly in the Rio Grande valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:06 IST
U.S. Denies Mexico Special Delivery Channel for Colorado River Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, the U.S. Department of State announced on Thursday that it will deny Mexico's non-treaty request for a special delivery channel of Colorado River water to Tijuana. This marks the first instance of such a refusal by the United States.

The decision comes in response to Mexico's continued failure to meet its water delivery commitments under the 1944 water-sharing treaty. The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs cited severe impacts on American agriculture as a driving factor behind the decision, with farmers in the Rio Grande valley facing challenges due to the ongoing shortfalls.

This development underscores tensions in water-sharing agreements between the two nations, as both navigate the complexities of resource management amid changing global climates and regional demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025