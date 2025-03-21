Left Menu

False Accusations Unveiled: Ukraine Denies Gas Station Attack

Ukraine has refuted Russian claims that it attacked the Sudzha gas pumping and metering station, branding these allegations as fake. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, asserts that Russia's deceitful actions and claims of adhering to a ceasefire are misleading.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Allegations from Russia regarding an attack on the Sudzha gas pumping and metering station have been firmly denied by Ukraine on Friday.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, refuted the claims on Telegram, asserting that these allegations were fictitious.

He also criticized Russia's claims of observing a ceasefire, calling them deceptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

