Israel-Hamas Tensions Escalate: A Renewed Conflict in Gaza

The recent Israeli airstrikes have significantly weakened Hamas by killing key figures, including the Gaza government chief. However, Hamas continues to maintain control, showcasing its resilience amidst chaos. Despite Israeli efforts, Hamas remains an effective adversary, refocusing its strategy on guerrilla warfare and maintaining governance in volatile times.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:11 IST
Recent Israeli airstrikes have severely impacted Hamas, targeting key leadership figures and diminishing its military capabilities. Among the casualties were Essam Addalees, the de facto Gaza government head, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa, internal security chief. Despite these setbacks, Hamas retains its governance in Gaza, shifting strategies to survive.

Hamas has transitioned to a decentralized leadership model following the death of its Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar. The organization has adapted to using guerrilla tactics and employing human messengers to circumvent electronic surveillance, showing it can absorb losses and continue operations. The renewed Israeli offensives aim to dismantle Hamas' governing capabilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes that the primary goal is to dismantle Hamas as a military and political power. Yet, despite reduced rocket arsenals and loss of personnel, Hamas has managed to replenish its forces. Interviews with various Hamas and Israeli sources reveal resilience, suggesting that while weakened, Hamas remains adept at both governance and military persistence.

