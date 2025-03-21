Fire Incident Sparks Controversy Around Delhi High Court Judge

A shocking controversy has engulfed Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, revolving around a fire incident at his residence. The blaze reportedly led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash, prompting an internal inquiry. Following the incident, the Supreme Court clarified that any proposed transfer was unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

The fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi home occurred late at night on March 14, bringing attention from both fire services and the judiciary. Although the Delhi Fire Services reported no cash recovery, allegations have persisted, creating ripples throughout the legal community. The incident has raised questions about judicial accountability and transparency.

The Supreme Court collegium met to deliberate on the situation, deciding on Varma's transfer back to Allahabad High Court, with assurances that it is separate from the reported incident. Meanwhile, legal experts and political figures have demanded a full disclosure of the facts, as tensions rise within judicial and political circles.

