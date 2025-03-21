Left Menu

Fire Incident Sparks Controversy Around Delhi High Court Judge

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court became the subject of controversy following a fire at his residence which reportedly led to a cash discovery. While reports surfaced about his transfer to Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court clarified that the transfer was not related to the inquiry against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking controversy has engulfed Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, revolving around a fire incident at his residence. The blaze reportedly led to the discovery of a significant amount of cash, prompting an internal inquiry. Following the incident, the Supreme Court clarified that any proposed transfer was unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

The fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi home occurred late at night on March 14, bringing attention from both fire services and the judiciary. Although the Delhi Fire Services reported no cash recovery, allegations have persisted, creating ripples throughout the legal community. The incident has raised questions about judicial accountability and transparency.

The Supreme Court collegium met to deliberate on the situation, deciding on Varma's transfer back to Allahabad High Court, with assurances that it is separate from the reported incident. Meanwhile, legal experts and political figures have demanded a full disclosure of the facts, as tensions rise within judicial and political circles.

