Murder Mystery: Unraveling the Brutal Killing of Saurabh Rajput

The shocking murder of Saurabh Rajput has unveiled a chilling narrative of betrayal and brutality. The former merchant navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in a gruesome act that left investigators and the public horrified.

According to the autopsy, Rajput's body was dismembered to fit into a drum, showing the extreme measures taken to conceal the crime. Rajput was drugged and violently stabbed, with the murderers attempting to mislead his family with deceptive messages.

The police have arrested Muskan and Sahil, unraveling a twisted plot that included a getaway vacation and a disturbing lack of remorse. As details emerge, the case highlights a tragic tale of a family torn apart by betrayal and deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)