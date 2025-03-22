Left Menu

Odisha Panchayat Officer Arrested for Crore-Rupee Embezzlement in Betting Scandal

A suspended Panchayat Executive Officer, Debananda Sagar, from Odisha's Kalahandi district, was arrested for misappropriating over Rs 3 crore of government funds for online cricket betting. Sagar allegedly forged signatures and abused his power across two panchayats to transfer funds into his own account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:08 IST
Odisha Panchayat Officer Arrested for Crore-Rupee Embezzlement in Betting Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, a suspended Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Odisha's Kalahandi district was taken into custody by state Vigilance for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 3 crore in government funds. The accused, identified as Debananda Sagar, was reportedly involved in cricket betting and online gaming.

Sagar is said to have embezzled Rs 3.26 crore from Talnegi and Podapadar gram panchayats within the Thuamal-Rampur block by abusing his official powers, even forging the signature of the panchayat's sarpanch. The funds were allegedly transferred to his personal bank account over a span of nearly four years.

Debananda Sagar, who had joined government service as a Panchayat Executive Officer in 2016, faced prior accusations in 2023 for a similar scheme involving Rs 1.04 crore. Previously placed under suspension, his recent arrest highlights ongoing vigilance actions against corrupt practices within local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025