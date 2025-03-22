Odisha Panchayat Officer Arrested for Crore-Rupee Embezzlement in Betting Scandal
A suspended Panchayat Executive Officer, Debananda Sagar, from Odisha's Kalahandi district, was arrested for misappropriating over Rs 3 crore of government funds for online cricket betting. Sagar allegedly forged signatures and abused his power across two panchayats to transfer funds into his own account.
In a startling development, a suspended Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Odisha's Kalahandi district was taken into custody by state Vigilance for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 3 crore in government funds. The accused, identified as Debananda Sagar, was reportedly involved in cricket betting and online gaming.
Sagar is said to have embezzled Rs 3.26 crore from Talnegi and Podapadar gram panchayats within the Thuamal-Rampur block by abusing his official powers, even forging the signature of the panchayat's sarpanch. The funds were allegedly transferred to his personal bank account over a span of nearly four years.
Debananda Sagar, who had joined government service as a Panchayat Executive Officer in 2016, faced prior accusations in 2023 for a similar scheme involving Rs 1.04 crore. Previously placed under suspension, his recent arrest highlights ongoing vigilance actions against corrupt practices within local governance.
